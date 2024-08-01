Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset Again, Source Claims Split Isn't Due to Infidelity: 'They've Grown Apart'
Though the Migos member was recently accused of cheating yet again, the insider claimed the gossip isn't what led to the split this time around.
"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," a source told the news outlet. "This is something she wants to do."
"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," the insider continued, noting it was not an "overnight" decision.
"They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable," they insisted.
Though Cardi has forgiven Offset in the past after rough patches, "she’s focused on moving on" this time, the source said.
"She has no ill-will towards him. She’s wishing him the best," they added. "She’s not going into this next season [of her life] with any beef or any drama. She wants everything to be very peaceful."
The pair's union has been unstable since they tied the knot in 2017, as Cardi, 31, first filed for divorce from Offset, 32, in 2020 after a 2018 break-up, though they wound up reconciling.
Just last year, the duo split again amid rumors he was unfaithful. Though no paperwork was filed at the time, the "WAP" crooner told fans in December that she was "single" and went on several rants about the way her partner treated her.
"@OffsetYRN you a b---- a-- n---- …and trust me imma f----- take it there !" she wrote on social media in since-deleted posts. "Mother------ will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn."
“This mother------ really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident," the Grammy winner continued. "He liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl."
However, the two were back together by Valentine's Day.
Page Six reported on the divorce.