Singer Sia Compared to Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Wearing Childish and Colorful Outfit: 'Low-Key Concerning'
Sia's recent appearance at Kathy Griffin's comedy show made headlines for more than one reason.
In a viral video, the singer popped up from the crowd to sing snippets of her songs "Diamonds" and "Chandelier," but many social media users though she sounded and looked off.
While the Grammy nominee 48, has always had an eclectic style, several people thought the brightly colored cartoonish jacket she wore resembled something Gypsy Rose Blanchard's now-deceased and abusive mother would make her wear.
"Why is she dressed like Gypsy Rose when she was being Munchausen syndrome by proxy’d," one person tweeted in reaction.
"That outfit really does give serious 'Munchausen vibes' though... low-key concerning," said a second in agreement, while another joked, "Gyspy Rose really fell off."
While Blanchard has undergone a complete transformation since she was under her mom's control, she's still in the process of reflecting on everything that took place.
In May, she posted a photo of herself from 2009 and captioned it, "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove 💗."
In a past interview with Ryan Scott Anderson prior to their split, he explained that "certain phrases" he would say triggered the reality star.
"One time I was like, 'You have my heart.' I thought it was something real sweet and she went, 'Ugh.' She pulled away and I was like, 'What'd I say?'" he recalled.
"Yes, because whenever I was restricted to the bed, my mom said, 'You're my heart and I can't live without my heart.' When he said that exact same thing, it was a trauma trigger for me," his then-fiancée explained.
"I thought I was being cute. I still have cases where I'm sending a sweet text, but it gets lost in translation and then it sets a trauma trigger off," he revealed. "We had one recently where I set a trauma trigger off and didn't realize it."
Since ending things with Anderson, she got back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whom she's now expecting her first child with.
Due to the timeline, fans questioned if the baby was Urker's, to which she said on a July episode of Good Morning America, "So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken's baby. There was never any question of paternity."