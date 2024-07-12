Gypsy Rose Blanchard Insists She's Pregnant With Ken Urker's Child Amid Ryan Anderson Divorce: 'There Was Never Any Question of Paternity'
Ryan Anderson, you are not the father.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard squashed speculation about who she conceived her first child with during an appearance on the Friday, July 12, episode of Good Morning America.
The former prisoner, who announced her pregnancy earlier this week, revealed on the talk show that "it was mid-March when I left Ryan," her now-estranged husband of nearly two years, whom she filed for divorce from in April — a little over three months after she was released early from prison in December 2023.
"So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken [Urker]'s baby. There was never any question of paternity," Gypsy — who served 8.5 years behind bars for plotting the murder of her troubled mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, insisted.
Inevitably, Anderson was heartbroken when Gypsy left him so soon after her newfound freedom, so the news of his estranged wife being pregnant with another man's child likely didn't sit well either.
"I'm hoping that he is okay," the Munchausen by proxy abuse victim expressed of Ryan. "And I wish him the best emotionally."
Gypsy didn't have much more to say about that matter, as she's admittedly made her pregnancy a priority over drama related to her divorce from Ryan.
"Right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, 'Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?'" admitted Gypsy — who rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé, Ken, in April, shortly after filing to legally end her and Ryan's marriage.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off 'Little Bump' After Announcing First Pregnancy With Ken Urker
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Ken Urker Before Divorce From Ex Ryan Scott Anderson Is Finalized
- 'He's a Punk': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Blasts 'Fool' Ken Urker for Ruining His Marriage
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She noted: "I have so much to focus on, making sure that I'm healthy for this baby."
Gypsy previously opened up about how uncertain she was about ever being able to get pregnant in the first place due to the countless amount of surgeries, procedures and unnecessary hospital visits she endured throughout the entirety of her childhood and the start of her adult life.
As a result of her mother's medical disorder, Dee Dee assigned herself as the caretaker of her only child and made up fake symptoms and diagnoses — including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and sleep apnea — to make it seem like her daughter was sick.
Dee Dee went as far as falsifying medical records, insisting Gypsy needed a feeding tube and a wheelchair in order for her to eat and walk even though there was actually nothing wrong with her all along.
On June 9, 2015, Gypsy hid in the bathroom while her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, stabbed his girlfriend's mom 17 times until she died in her bedroom at their home in Springfield, Mo.
Since announcing her pregnancy, social media users have went wild wondering if it was a good idea for Gypsy to reproduce after her traumatizing past.