Gypsy Rose Blanchard Insists She's Pregnant With Ken Urker's Child Amid Ryan Anderson Divorce: 'There Was Never Any Question of Paternity'

The former prisoner, who announced her pregnancy earlier this week, revealed on the talk show that "it was mid-March when I left Ryan," her now-estranged husband of nearly two years, whom she filed for divorce from in April — a little over three months after she was released early from prison in December 2023.

"So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken [Urker]'s baby. There was never any question of paternity," Gypsy — who served 8.5 years behind bars for plotting the murder of her troubled mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, insisted.