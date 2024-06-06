Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Still 'Triggered' by Certain Phrases That Remind Her of Her Mother, Ex Ryan Scott Anderson Reveals
Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be free from prison, but the wounds from her traumatic childhood still linger.
On the Tuesday, June 5, installment of Audacy's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with Chris Jericho, Gypsy Rose and ex Ryan Scott Anderson discussed some of her triggers in an interview that occurred just before their split.
"Honestly, it is feeling like I don't have control over my life," she shared. "That's a big one."
Ryan added that "certain phrases" that remind her of her past also made his then-wife very uncomfortable.
"One time I was like, 'You have my heart.' I thought it was something real sweet and she went, 'Ugh.' She pulled away and I was like, 'What'd I say?'" he recalled.
"Yes, because whenever I was restricted to the bed, my mom said, 'You're my heart and I can't live without my heart,'" she explained. "When he said that exact same thing, it was a trauma trigger for me."
Ryan noted that once she told him the story of why those particular words affected her in such a way, he understood, but clarified that he'd had no idea the sweet sentiment would be controversial when he said it.
"I thought I was being cute," he said. "I still have cases where I'm sending a sweet text, but it gets lost in translation and then it sets a trauma trigger off. We had one recently where I set a trauma trigger off and didn't realize it."
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose served roughly seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to helping her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn plot the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee.
The late mother-of-one allegedly suffered from Munchausen's by proxy —a rare behavioral disorder that led her to force her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and surgeries for years in order to get attention.
"I would voice concerns, being like, 'I really don't feel like I need this,' and she would get really, really upset with me and start manipulating me," Gypsy Rose revealed in a December 2023 interview. "She'd say 'If you do well at the hospital then we're going to Toys 'R' Us to buy a new Barbie.'"
"I was desperate to get out of that situation," the 32-year-old continued. "Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."