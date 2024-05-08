Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finds 'Beauty' in 'the Struggle of Overcoming' Her Past as She Shares Photos of Shocking Post-Prison Transformation
From a victim of abuse to a prisoner and now a pop-culture phenomenon, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been through it all.
On Tuesday, May 7, the 32-year-old showed off her shocking transformation via Instagram, as she shared a split photo comparison featuring a present-day selfie and a picture of herself in 2009 at age 18, when she was still suffering from her mom Dee Dee Blanchard's Munchausen by proxy illness.
In the photo from roughly 15 years ago, Gypsy could be seen smiling in a wheelchair outside of a hospital. She wore a Tinkerbell sweater and held onto two stuffed animals.
At the time, her mother had been lying about her age and falsified medical records to pretend she had leukemia, muscular dystrophy, vision and hearing impairments and seizures.
Because of Dee Dee, Gypsy was wrongfully treated for these diseases — which led to the former prisoner losing her teeth. Gypsy's mom would also shave her head to further convince people of her fake cancer diagnosis.
Alongside the likely triggering photo from way back when, Gypsy attached a recent post-prison selfie, which showed off her new nose job and fresh tattoo she had done last month during a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Ken Urker.
"There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove 💗," Gypsy captioned the upload — shared more than four months after she was released early from prison.
Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2015 for plotting the murder her mother. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence for stabbing Dee Dee to death inside of her bedroom.
The My Time to Stand author shared the same set of snaps to TikTok alongside audio of the song "Scars to Your Beautiful" and the caption: "Stay positive, there is always hope."
Gypsy has done loads of reflecting in the months since her release and hasn't hesitated to change things no longer making her happy.
Just three months after leaving jail, Gypsy filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she was married to for nearly to years after tying the knot from behind bars.
Within what appeared to be days, Gypsy had moved on and rekindled her relationship with Ken, her former fiancé.
"I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months," Gypsy recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."
"In my pretty girl era as they say!" she comedically concluded.