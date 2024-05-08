Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finds 'Beauty' in 'the Struggle of Overcoming' Her Past as She Shares Photos of Shocking Post-Prison Transformation

From a victim of abuse to a prisoner and now a pop-culture phenomenon, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been through it all.

On Tuesday, May 7, the 32-year-old showed off her shocking transformation via Instagram, as she shared a split photo comparison featuring a present-day selfie and a picture of herself in 2009 at age 18, when she was still suffering from her mom Dee Dee Blanchard's Munchausen by proxy illness.