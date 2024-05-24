Sienna Miller Admits Jude Law Romance 'Quickly' Turned Into 'Chaos and Madness'
While Sienna Miller was swept off her feet by Jude Law when they filmed 2003's Alfie together, the actress admitted their romance also took a serious toll on her due to the public's interest.
"I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly," the blonde beauty shared in a new interview.
"It's so surreal to look back and imagine, or even to look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in my life all the time. It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them," the actress, 42, explained. "The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers, that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory."
The mom-of-two described their time together as "madness and chaos."
"You are dealing with aggression, and violence, and you are a piece of prey and you're being hunted every day, so you are paranoid," she continued. "The response to that is, for me, I was like, 'I'm not changing. I'm not gonna give up my life.'"
Miller admitted she used alcohol to "escape" the drama, but she soon found herself drinking and "going out" too much.
"I'd also watched people behave in the '90s in a way that I thought was how you behaved," she explained. "[Everyone was] having a lot of fun, but that also breeds more panic. It was just an ouroboros of kind of mess."
"I think everything fed into itself. It just became this very unmanageable energy," Miller said. "I see other people who went through it and didn't kind of come out the other side as well, so I'm quite proud."
By 2004, the movie stars were engaged, but they wound up splitting in 2006 after the Sherlock Holmes lead, 51, confessed and apologized for having an affair with his nanny in 2005.
"That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience," she admitted in a 2020 interview. "Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do."
Miller said she was in "so much shock" from the scandal that she blocked some of it from her memory.
"There’s a whole six weeks of that experience I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it," the American Sniper star revealed. "People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.
The pair rekindled things in 2009 but called it quits again in 2011.
Law went on to marry Phillipa Coan in 2019 while Miller is dating actor Oli Green.