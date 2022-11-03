Sienna Miller Was Told To 'F**k Off' By Broadway Producers After Demanding Equal Pay To Male Costar

“I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money — it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t,” Miller expressed of her mistreatment as a female within the entertainment industry. “They just said, ‘Well f**k off then.’”

OUCH! SIENNA MILLER SPILLS ON 'ZERO CHEMISTRY' WITH BEN AFFLECK: 'WE COULD NOT BE LESS ATTRACTED TO EACH OTHER'

“I don’t want to be mean,” the mother-of-one stated regarding why she wouldn't name whether the play in question was Cabaret in 2014 or After Miss Julie in 2009 — which are the only two Broadway productions the blonde bombshell has ever starred in.