Teddi Mellencamp Admits She's 'Taken Accountability' for Things She's Done 'Wrong' Following Alleged Affair With Horse Trainer
Teddi Mellencamp expressed regret over her past shortcomings, following rumors of an affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, November 24, showing herself on a treadmill in matching gym wear, as she addressed her personal struggles.
“The only person who can change your life is you. We have 2 options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness,” Mellencamp wrote over the clip.
“I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong … Now I have given myself permission to grow and thrive. I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because in the big scheme of things,” she added.
However, Mellencamp opted not to share her side of the story in detail. Instead, she mentioned that she wanted to give herself “permission to grow and thrive.”
“Clickbait means nothing and of course 3 sides to every story. How I can stand up and show up for the people that do matter does,” the mother-of-three concluded. “This is called being an adult. This is what saying it with my full chest means.”
As OK! previously reported, sources claimed Mellencamp’s affair with Schroeder, a longtime family friend and her horse trainer, was the reason behind her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.
The alleged infidelity reportedly occurred in May, while Schroeder’s wife, Karli Postel — a professional horse jumper — was also close to Mellencamp and her husband.
It all allegedly began when Schroeder traveled with Mellencamp for an equestrian event while Postel was in labor with their second child.
“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” a source shared.
After the trip, Postel allegedly discovered incriminating text messages between the reality TV star and Schroeder.
“They confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” the insider revealed. Despite this, Postel later found evidence suggesting the affair had turned “emotional.”
Things got more complex after a new report from Daily Mail suggested that the horse athlete was married to two women simultaneously, giving Postel a chance to nullify their marriage.
Meanwhile, Mellencamp and Arroyave’s divorce has since grown contentious.
Arroyave, who learned of the affair from Postel last month, is reportedly fighting for joint physical and legal custody of their three children — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4.
Now, Mellencamp is reportedly worried about her children being involved in the drama.
“She’s scared it’s gotten to this point and is afraid of what Edwin is willing to do,” a source disclosed to The Sun. "She hates [the kids] are being dragged through this and is disappointed Edwin can’t show the same grace toward her.”
“If it wasn’t for her friends and her love for her kids, [I’m] not sure what Teddi would do,” the insider added, referring to Kyle Richards, who is reportedly helping her.
As for Arroyave, he seemed "determined to come out on top” amid the ugly split.
"He wants to look good and wants to maintain custody of the kids so he’s willing to do whatever to make that happen,” the source continued.
