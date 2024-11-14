Teddi Mellencamp Posts Cryptic Message After Cheating Scandal Is Unveiled
Teddi Mellencamp shared a cryptic message on Instagram following the revelation of her cheating scandal.
On Wednesday, November 13, the Bravolebrity posted a close-up shot of herself wearing smoky, full-glam makeup and a glittery, plunging neckline dress, after her alleged infidelity was reported as the reason behind her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.
The news broke shortly before Mellencamp's post, with sources alleging that the star had an affair with a close family friend.
"Mellencamp allegedly stepped out on Arroyave several times" in May with a longtime friend whose then-wife was also close to the couple, a report claimed.
The other man in the story is said to be Mellencamp’s horse trainer Simon Schroeder, who shares two children with his ex-wife Karli Postel, who is also a professional jumper.
On May 29, Postel even congratulated her husband and Mellencamp on the successful horse show of Toad, Mellencamp’s horse who was trained by Schroeder.
“So beyond proud of Simon’s hard work with Teddi Mellencamp's Totally!” Postel wrote on Instagram.
“Beautiful consistent rounds at the Devon Horseshow in the High Performance... a huge feat from where Simon & Toad’s journey began,” she continued. “Can’t wait to watch Teddi take on the weekend.”
Things got even more messy, as on May 31, the source claimed that while Postel was in California in labor with their second child, Schroeder traveled to Florida with Mellencamp to attend an equestrian event.
“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” another source said.
When they returned to Los Angeles, Postel allegedly confronted Schroeder after discovering text messages between him and Mellencamp.
“They confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” the source revealed.
Postel reportedly chose not to tell Arroyave at the time because she was willing to give her husband another chance.
But one month later, the mother-of-two found more proof that the affair has already turned “emotional.”
“Simon had a history of cheating and Karli was tired of being connected to him. Edwin only learned of the affair late last month when Karli told him,” the source dished.
Mellencamp was reportedly quick to process her separation from Arroyave in order to avoid being burdened by multiple legal complications.
“She filed for divorce from Edwin so that he did not have the chance to file and get her for adultery. It has been alleged that the marriage ended because Edwin cheated on Teddi, but it is actually the other way around,” the insider continued.
These days, Mellencamp and Arroyave are entangled in an ugly legal battle over spousal support and custody amid their ongoing divorce.
On Friday, November 8, Arroyave filed his response to Mellencamp's divorce petition, challenging her requests for primary custody of their three children — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 4 — and alimony.
The mom-of-three initially asked for primary custody of their children, with "reasonable and frequent visitation" for Arroyave. However, Arroyave wants joint physical and legal custody. He is also challenging her request for spousal support, saying their prenuptial agreement should determine the terms.
The prenup also says that all assets and income are separate, except for specific cases. Arroyave requested that both parties cover their own attorney fees, as Mellencamp had sought for him to pay all of them.
Instead, Arroyave asked for Mellencamp to pay him spousal support and requested that the court block her from seeking support from him.
There was a discrepancy over the date of separation, with Arroyave listing November 1 while Mellencamp cited October 20.
