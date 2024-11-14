Home > News > teddi mellencamp NEWS Teddi Mellencamp Posts Cryptic Message After Cheating Scandal Is Unveiled Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp shared a cryptic post on social media after it was revealed she cheated on Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp shared a cryptic message on Instagram following the revelation of her cheating scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, November 13, the Bravolebrity posted a close-up shot of herself wearing smoky, full-glam makeup and a glittery, plunging neckline dress, after her alleged infidelity was reported as the reason behind her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The news broke shortly before Mellencamp's post, with sources alleging that the star had an affair with a close family friend. "Mellencamp allegedly stepped out on Arroyave several times" in May with a longtime friend whose then-wife was also close to the couple, a report claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

The other man in the story is said to be Mellencamp’s horse trainer Simon Schroeder, who shares two children with his ex-wife Karli Postel, who is also a professional jumper. On May 29, Postel even congratulated her husband and Mellencamp on the successful horse show of Toad, Mellencamp’s horse who was trained by Schroeder.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Bravolebrity allegedly stepped out on Edwin Arroyave several times, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

“So beyond proud of Simon’s hard work with Teddi Mellencamp's Totally!” Postel wrote on Instagram. “Beautiful consistent rounds at the Devon Horseshow in the High Performance... a huge feat from where Simon & Toad’s journey began,” she continued. “Can’t wait to watch Teddi take on the weekend.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Things got even more messy, as on May 31, the source claimed that while Postel was in California in labor with their second child, Schroeder traveled to Florida with Mellencamp to attend an equestrian event.

Article continues below advertisement

“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” another source said. When they returned to Los Angeles, Postel allegedly confronted Schroeder after discovering text messages between him and Mellencamp.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp announced her plans to file for divorce from Edwin Arroyave on November 2.

Article continues below advertisement

“They confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” the source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Postel reportedly chose not to tell Arroyave at the time because she was willing to give her husband another chance. But one month later, the mother-of-two found more proof that the affair has already turned “emotional.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Simon had a history of cheating and Karli was tired of being connected to him. Edwin only learned of the affair late last month when Karli told him,” the source dished.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Mellencamp was reportedly quick to process her separation from Arroyave in order to avoid being burdened by multiple legal complications. “She filed for divorce from Edwin so that he did not have the chance to file and get her for adultery. It has been alleged that the marriage ended because Edwin cheated on Teddi, but it is actually the other way around,” the insider continued.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Mellencamp and Arroyave are entangled in an ugly legal battle over spousal support and custody amid their ongoing divorce. On Friday, November 8, Arroyave filed his response to Mellencamp's divorce petition, challenging her requests for primary custody of their three children — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 4 — and alimony.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three initially asked for primary custody of their children, with "reasonable and frequent visitation" for Arroyave. However, Arroyave wants joint physical and legal custody. He is also challenging her request for spousal support, saying their prenuptial agreement should determine the terms. The prenup also says that all assets and income are separate, except for specific cases. Arroyave requested that both parties cover their own attorney fees, as Mellencamp had sought for him to pay all of them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Edwin Arroyave requested joint custody, while Teddi Mellencamp sought primary custody over their kids.