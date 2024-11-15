Teddi Mellencamp Affair Bombshell: Horse Trainer Simon Schroeder Was Simultaneously Married to 2 Women Before Romance With Former 'RHOBH' Star
How many women does Simon Schroeder have in his life?
According to a new report, Teddi Mellencamp’s lover — who she allegedly had an affair with before filing for divorce from Edwin Arroyave — was married to two women simultaneously, leading to his ex-wife Karli Postel Schroeder annulling their marriage.
Court documents revealed that Karli filed to nullify their marriage in 2023 because Simon was legally married to another woman. Karli — who shares two kids with the horse trainer — submitted the legal paperwork to the Ventura Superior Court in January 2023, citing bigamy.
The blonde beauty also ticked the “prior existing marriage or domestic partnership” box as her reason for nullifying the marriage. By February 29, 2024, the couple’s marriage was officially moot.
It is unknown who Simon is legally married to.
The news of Simon’s marital status came after reports claimed he and Teddi were having an affair before she announced her divorce on November 2.
Though Karli and Simon’s romance was over, she was pregnant with their second child at the time of Teddi and Simon's "months long" fling. Karli allegedly began to question things when he was in Florida with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum while she was having their child.
“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” the insider shared. “When Simon returned, Karli found text messages on Simon’s phone that exposed the affair.”
“She confronted Simon and Teddi about it and they confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” the source claimed.
While Karli was wise to Teddi and Simon’s romance, Edwin was kept in the dark.
“Karli didn't tell Edwin when she found out. She was willing to give Simon another chance and stayed with him. But last month, Karli found proof that the affair was ongoing and that it had become ‘emotional,’” the insider added.
“Simon had a history of cheating and Karli was tired of being connected to him. Edwin only learned of the affair late last month when Karli told him,” they explained.
The source alleged Teddi decided to file when Edwin found about her and Simon’s relationship.
“She filed for divorce from Edwin so that he did not have the chance to file and get her for adultery. It has been alleged that the marriage ended because Edwin cheated on Teddi, but it is actually the other way around,” the confidante continued.
Simon and Teddi met when he started training the reality TV star's horse Totally, nicknamed “Toad.”
