Edwin Arroyave Responds to Teddi Mellencamp's Divorce Filing, Asks Court to Enforce Prenup and for Joint Custody of Their 3 Kids
Edwin Arroyave has responded to estranged wife Teddi Mellencamp’s shocking divorce filing.
On November 8, the 47-year-old submitted his own legal documents related to the couple’s split.
“Pursuant to the parties’ Premarital Agreement, all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property, except as specifically set forth therein,” the paperwork revealed, indicating how Arroyave is requesting the court to enforce their prenup.
“The full nature and extent of [Arroyave’s] separate property is not fully known to [Arroyave] at this time. [Arroyave] will amend this Response and/or file and/or serve appropriate further pleadings to set forth any additional information at a later time as more information becomes available to him,” the legal docs added.
Unlike Mellencamp’s filing — which requested primary custody — Arroyave asked for joint custody of their three kiddos, Slate, 12, Dove, 4, and Cruz, 10. Additionally, Arroyave listed their date of separation as November 1, as opposed to Mellencamp’s claim they split on October 20.
As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp announced their divorce on November 2 via Instagram.
“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote.
She added: “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”
Two days after Mellencamp — who married Arroyave in 2011 — announced their breakup, the father-of-four shared a cryptic social media message.
“You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired,” he penned alongside an image of himself at a yoga studio. “That’s where rituals & habits come in. Having good habits is what will get you through dark days. It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed.”
The TV personality then uploaded a screenshot of his sleeping patterns as of late.
“I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night. Finally got some rest!” he wrote next to the photo, which displayed an “optimal” sleep score from his tracking app.
Lastly, the businessman posted a still photo of himself and his three kids in the car.
“Church bound with these beautiful souls,” he noted as Tori Kelly's song "Never Alone" played.
