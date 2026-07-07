Simone Biles Fires Back at Trolls Questioning Her Friendship With Taylor Swift After Wedding Appearance
July 7 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET
Simone Biles addressed criticism after some Instagram users questioned her friendship with Taylor Swift.
When one Instagram user asked, "When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?" the Olympic gymnast fired back with a simple response: "Remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know."
Biles attended Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, alongside her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.
After the celebration, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the evening and wrote, "The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT."
Biles even revealed details of her wedding guest look, wearing a red, metallic haute couture gown by DO LONG paired with heart-drop earrings from Maison Spoiled High Jewelry.
Owens also shared photos from the star-studded celebration, reflecting on it.
"What a night So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people," he wrote. "We love to celebrate love, a night we'll truly never forget Congratulations to the couple!!! #T&T."
Taylor Swift and Simone Biles Have Been Friends for Years
Despite the online comments, Biles and Swift's friendship stretches back nearly a decade.
Swift publicly cheered on Team USA's gymnastics squad during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Years later, Biles performed her floor routine to Swift's hit "...Ready for It?" during the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.
Their bond became even more visible during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when Biles withdrew from multiple events to prioritize her mental health.
Swift narrated a tribute video honoring her friend through the song "This Is Me Trying," praising both her talent and honesty.
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"What do we want from our heroes?" Swift said in the video. "What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything. ..."
Swift added, "She’s perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero."
Biles later thanked the singer on X, writing, "I'm crying how special. I love you @taylorswift13."
However, Swift responded via X, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."
Biles has generally kept much of her personal life out of the spotlight. Her response suggested she prefers to keep some relationships private despite public speculation.