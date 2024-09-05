Simone Biles Loves 'Pissing People Off' With Diamond GOAT Necklace: 'It’s Funny'
Simone Biles loves to make the haters go crazy!
Appearing on the Tonight Show on Wednesday, September 4, Biles, 27, wore her goat-shaped GOAT pendant necklace that even made host Jimmy Fallon, 49, comment on the silver piece, which features more than 500 diamonds.
"You are revered — people call you the GOAT," Fallon said, explaining that the term is an acronym for "greatest of all time."
"And you are the goat," he continued.
"It's a little ode, I mean a lot of people love it, they always call me G.O.A.T. so I thought it would be really special if I got one made," Biles explained of the bling. "The haters hate it, so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here."
The multi-gold medalist also explained that the necklace is for everyone to look at.
"Well, I think it's funny to pay off," she quipped. "Obviously my fans and people have embraced, loved, and supported me throughout my journey."
Since there are always comments about how people should "stop calling her the GOAT. She's not the GOAT," she snapped back: "It's like it makes people happy and then it just pisses people off."
While talking to People, Biles touched upon the famous necklace she wore at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games over the summer.
"At the end of the day, it is crazy that I'm in the conversation of greatest of all time athletes because I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip," she shared.
"And the haters hate it so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here, as well as in the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: 'You can go out there, you can do it, you've done it before, so let's go,'" she added.
Elsewhere in the conversation with Fallon, he asked about if Biles would want to return to the Olympics in another four years.
“Everybody wants to know this question,” she said.
“I’m like, ‘Can’t I live?’” she added.