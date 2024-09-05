or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > sports
OK LogoNEWS

Simone Biles Loves 'Pissing People Off' With Diamond GOAT Necklace: 'It’s Funny'

simone biles diamond goat necklace pp
Source: TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Simone Biles said it's fun to wear her GOAT necklace — especially when it makes people upset!

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Simone Biles loves to make the haters go crazy!

Appearing on the Tonight Show on Wednesday, September 4, Biles, 27, wore her goat-shaped GOAT pendant necklace that even made host Jimmy Fallon, 49, comment on the silver piece, which features more than 500 diamonds.

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles diamond goat necklace nbc
Source: TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Simone Biles wore her GOAT necklace while talking to Jimmy Fallon.

"You are revered — people call you the GOAT," Fallon said, explaining that the term is an acronym for "greatest of all time."

"And you are the goat," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's a little ode, I mean a lot of people love it, they always call me G.O.A.T. so I thought it would be really special if I got one made," Biles explained of the bling. "The haters hate it, so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here."

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles diamond goat necklace
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles' 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history.

Article continues below advertisement

The multi-gold medalist also explained that the necklace is for everyone to look at.

"Well, I think it's funny to pay off," she quipped. "Obviously my fans and people have embraced, loved, and supported me throughout my journey."

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles diamond goat necklace
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles recently returned from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

Since there are always comments about how people should "stop calling her the GOAT. She's not the GOAT," she snapped back: "It's like it makes people happy and then it just pisses people off."

MORE ON:
sports
Article continues below advertisement

While talking to People, Biles touched upon the famous necklace she wore at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games over the summer.

"At the end of the day, it is crazy that I'm in the conversation of greatest of all time athletes because I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

"And the haters hate it so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here, as well as in the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: 'You can go out there, you can do it, you've done it before, so let's go,'" she added.

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles diamond goat necklace
Source: mega

Simone Biles doesn't want to answer questions about returning to the Olympics in four years.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the conversation with Fallon, he asked about if Biles would want to return to the Olympics in another four years.

“Everybody wants to know this question,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘Can’t I live?’” she added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.