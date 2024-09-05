Simone Biles Loves 'Pissing People Off' With Diamond GOAT Necklace: 'It’s Funny'

Simone Biles said it's fun to wear her GOAT necklace — especially when it makes people upset!

Appearing on the Tonight Show on Wednesday, September 4, Biles, 27, wore her goat-shaped GOAT pendant necklace that even made host Jimmy Fallon , 49, comment on the silver piece, which features more than 500 diamonds.

"You are revered — people call you the GOAT," Fallon said, explaining that the term is an acronym for "greatest of all time."

"And you are the goat," he continued.