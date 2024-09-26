or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
HEALTH

Singer Ann Wilson Says the 'Worst Is Over' After Finishing Cancer Treatment

ann wilson red carpet
Source: MEGA

Singer Ann Willson said the 'worst is over' after finishing her cancer treatment.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Ann Wilson, 74, the iconic "Barracuda" singer, shared a significant health update, revealing she’s completed her chemotherapy treatments and is on the road to recovery.

“The worst is over and I’m thankful for the efficacy of this poison — but it’s more than welcome to get the f--- out of my body now,” the rock icon shared with her fans on social media on Wednesday, September 25, humorously referencing her chemo treatments.

ann wilson singing
Source: Mega

Ann Wilson gave an update about her health.

Wilson also reflected on how intense and tedious the treatment process has been.

“I know lots of you have been wondering how I’ve been doing. So I thought it’d be best if you heard this straight from me,” she said. “I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.”

ann wilson love rocks
Source: Mega

Ann Wilson said the results were 'good.'

Fortunately, Wilson received positive news after her long cancer battle. “Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!” she gushed.

Despite the challenging times she experienced, the member of the Heart band expressed her deep appreciation for the support she’s received.

“I’m immensely grateful,” she said. “My story has a happy ending in part to early detection.”

celeb health

ann wilson friends
Source: @annwilson/Instagram

Ann Wilson encouraged her fans to get checked out.

Wilson also used the opportunity to encourage fans to take their health seriously.

“My advice? Get checked regularly. I love you all and I’ll see you very, very soon. There’s much to celebrate,” she mentioned.

ann wilson selfie
Source: @annwilson/Instagram

Ann Wilson is getting ready to tour in 2025.

With her therapy behind her, Wilson is now gearing up to return to the stage.

“I’m so excited to share with you that I’m now finished with chemo and I’m officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025! There’s maintenance going forward, but I’m told the side effects are much less severe,” she continued.

Earlier in July, the frontwoman of Heart announced that the doctors found something cancerous in her body and they had to remove it surgically.

As a result, the singer canceled the remainder of her performances for the tour this year "in order to fully recover."

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025," Wilson announced in the statement. "My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

