Taylor Swift Refuses to Sing at Edinburgh Eras Tour Show Until Security Reached Distressed Fan: 'I Can Do This All Night'
Taylor Swift was looking out for her fans!
While performing her Eras Tour show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday, June 7, the pop sensation stopped singing for the entire stadium to ensure one fan got the help they needed.
During her surprise song section of the concert, while singing “Would've, Could've, Should've” for the 70,000-person venue, she noticed one individual in the crowd was in distress.
In footage shared on social media, Taylor continued to strum her guitar as she announced, "I need help right in front of me, right in front of me, please."
Continuing to address the arena's security, she said, "She's right in front of me, just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is, right, right there."
When employees didn't immediately show up for the fan, Swift added, "I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them, then I'm going to keep singing the song."
“I don't think anybody's seen them yet and they're gonna, because we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when — I can do this all night!” she stated.
Finally, help reached the attendee, and the "Cruel Summer" artist shared, "OK, you're good? AWESOME!" and then sang, "God rest my soul..."
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Under Pressure: Couple Constantly Getting Questioned 'From Friends and Family' About an Engagement
- Lana Del Rey Unleashes on 'Stalkers' Who Followed Her and Her Family Around Paris: Watch
- Taylor Swift Fans Share Theories About Mysterious Figure Seen Dancing in the Rafters at Her Madrid Concert: Watch
As OK! previously reported, Swift’s European leg of her tour finishes at the end of August before she heads to Canada to do more shows.
While the star’s schedule is packed this summer, a source revealed her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has made sure to make time to travel to see her perform.
"He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time," the source spilled. "For now, [Kelce] can arrange his schedule to be with [Swift]."
While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's first game isn't until September, the star must be back in the United States by July to attend the NFL team's training camp.
Back in May, Kelce joined Swift, both 34, when she performed in Paris, and during her break, they vacationed together in Lake Como, Italy.
An insider dished how the pair "love going antique shopping, and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During an episode of Kelce’s "New Heights," he raved over seeing the blonde beauty perform songs from her new album, which was released in April.
"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything. I enjoyed every bit of it," he gushed. "It was unbelievable."