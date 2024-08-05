OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Hall Felt 'Pure Peace' While on 'Much Needed Girls' Trip' as Divorce From Josh Hall Gets Messier by the Day

Composite photo of Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram;@unbrokenjosh/instagram

In July, Christina Haack and Josh Hall both filed to end their nearly three-year marriage.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Updated 10:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack is letting loose amid her and Josh Hall's messy divorce.

On Saturday, August 3, the star shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story, captioning one of the snaps, "Much needed girls' trip."

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall peace girls trip divorce josh hall messy
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Hall took a 'much needed' girls trip to South Carolina amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

The mother-of-three, 41, showed her and her pals' gorgeous surroundings, and one image proved they may have had a little too much fun, as the HGTV star laid on the floor laughing and captioned the shot, "When it's been a really good last night."

On Monday, August 5, the blonde beauty shared a selfie and revealed where she vacationed to, writing, "South Carolina was good to me."

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall peace girls trip divorce josh hall messy
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The mom-of-three said she felt 'pure peace' while away from the drama and focused on herself.

Article continues below advertisement

"The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time," she continued. "It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when know one is fing [sic] with me and my life."

As OK! reported, Haack filed to end her nearly three-year marriage to Hall last month, prompting him to file as well.

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall peace girls trip divorce josh hall messy
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The exes married privately in 2021 and had a formal ceremony the following year.

Article continues below advertisement

In his filing, Hall asked for spousal support and requested the rights to any material they filmed together, including their upcoming HGTV series The Flip-Off.

The Christina on the Coast lead responded, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."

The two did not sign a prenup.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Haack also accused her estranged spouse of stealing $35,000 from her and claimed he was playing "victim."

In social media posts, she dissed her ex by writing, "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."

"An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise,'" she added.

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall peace girls trip divorce josh hall messy
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Haack doesn't share any children with Hall.

Article continues below advertisement

After staying silent for two weeks, Hall finally shared a message about the split via his Instagram page on Friday, August 2.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he stated. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever."

Article continues below advertisement

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters," the contractor continued. "Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

The former spouses don't share any children, though Haack has one child with ex-husband Ant Anstead and two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.