One year after her shocking divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus got candid about their relationship on The Howard Stern Show and admitted that there was “too much conflict” in their marriage.

“I don’t know if we ever really thought we were actually going to get married,” Cyrus admitted. The couple’s Malibu home was destroyed in 2018, which may have been what prompted the on-again, off-again couple to tie the knot. “I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him and I really do and did love him very, very, very much,” she explained.

The couple met while filming The Last Song in 2009 and originally got engaged in 2012 but then split up. The two later reunited in 2015.

As much as Cyrus may still have feelings for Hemsworth, she explained that she wants a relationship to be easy. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus is now single again as she split from Cody Simpson in August after ten months together.

While Cyrus may seem like the type who hates being tied down, she is “not a free bird.”

“I love structure. Structure keeps me safe and keeps me my best and I love to be anchored and weighted by people. I don’t want to be friends with feathers, I want you to be, like, cement for me,” she explained.

When it comes to a new partner, Cyrus said that she has had “relationships with all genders and I’m down,” but “right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly.”

That said, Cyrus won’t be going on any romantic dinner dates for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” she spilled. “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f**ked up.”

Last month, the “Malibu” singer admitted that she broke her sobriety over quarantine but is back on the wagon, and when she’s drinking, it “really affects my relationships.”

“I’m not the best partner; I’m not the best daughter; I’m not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So, if that’s an alcoholic — if we’re not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being — then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I’m not at my best,” she told Stern.

Recently, Cyrus starred alongside Dua Lipa in their new “Prisoner” music video, where the two were all over one another. However, Cyrus and the “New Rules” singer are not together, since she’s dating Anwar Hadid, and Cyrus knows “her too well as a friend” to hook up.

“I definitely like kind of pretending that we have because it ends up getting us a lot of views on our music video,” Cyrus admitted.

Cyrus’ new album, Plastic Hearts, was released on November 27.