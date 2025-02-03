Single Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs in Sparkly Skirt at the 2025 Grammy Awards: Photos
Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned physique while embracing the single life at the 2025 Grammys. The pop star wore a black long-sleeve shirt paired with a sheer pink skirt, and the kilt's cutout exposed her abs and hip.
In January, Lopez and her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, finalized their divorce, but the "Jenny From the Block" singer hasn't taken a break from her Hollywood lifestyle. OK! previously reported Lopez and actor Kevin Costner were spotted hanging out in Aspen, Colo., last December.
"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," an insider told Star magazine. "He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry."
Lopez and Affleck's romance quickly unraveled after the songstress branded their romance as "the greatest love story never told," but Costner could become her rebound.
"Timing is everything, so there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it," one source told Life & Style when asked about Costner and Lopez's potential courtship.
During their recent hangout, one source said the Costner was "hugely flattered" after the New Yorker gushed about her "love" for his popular television series Yellowstone.
"She was quick to let him know she adores Horizon, too, which went a long way to stroke his ego," the source added of his movie.
Another source claimed the duo has been "talking pretty much everyday" after spending time together in Colorado.
"At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne," the insider dished. "The plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up."
According to the source, Lopez "loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician," and he is "in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is. She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number."
Shortly after her split from Affleck, Lopez addressed how she dealt with the many heartbreaks she's experienced.
"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," she explained in an interview. "When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."
"Because that’s really what our hardships are in life," the "Get Right" singer said. “What am I supposed to learn here? There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason."