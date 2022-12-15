'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considering Moving To Utah To Be Closer To Christine Following Kody Split
Janelle Brown has spent the last year jetting off on vacations and taking road trips with her former sister wife and current bestie, Christine.
Now, days after it was confirmed Janelle and Kody have officially called it quits on their nearly 30 year marriage, a source spilled the mom-of-six is planning on possibly moving to Utah to be closer to Christine and her kids.
"Janelle is so relieved that everyone knows now that she's done with Kody so she can officially move on with her life," the source shared. "She has been spending time in Las Vegas with her daughter. She's figuring things out and next steps."
WILL MERI BROWN BE THE NEXT TO SPILT FROM KODY BROWN? 'IT WOULDN'T SURPRISE ANYONE,' CLAIMS 'SISTER WIVES' SOURCE
Earlier this month, the 53-year-old took to social media to gush about celebrating her daughter Savanah's 18th birthday in Vegas — with Kody nowhere in sight. Two weeks before that, she posted a sweet snapshot of the family celebrating Thanksgiving there as well, leading many to fans to wonder if she had packed up and moved to the Silver State.
But according to the source, this could just be one stop on the way to finding her forever home.
"It's about finding financial stability at this point — my guess is she will stay with Savannah until she can afford a new home," the source continued, adding that "Janelle is even thinking of permanently moving near Christine."
SISTER WIVES' JANELLE BROWN HAS 'MADE IT CLEAR' TO KODY THAT SHE IS 'ENJOYING HER LIFE' WITHOUT HIM, PATRIARCH CONFESSES
As OK! previously reported, the longtime couple's formerly functioning relationship hit a rough patch in Season 16 and Season 17 of the hit TLC show as Kody spiraled downward following his split from Christine. And while the two sister wives grew closer, with Janelle often taking Christine's side throughout the pandemic, Kody claimed he felt a lack of "respect" from his second wife.
"There’s an element that I’m struggling with here, and we’ve just gone through this entire COVID thing where I’ve been left feeling pretty disrespected," Kody said in the Sunday, November 27, episode of Sister Wives.
"I’m not going to break my back to work for you when you don’t respect me. I’m just not," he continued, later adding that he felt like he was "begging Janelle for a closer relationship," but that she was "choosing to have one with Christine."