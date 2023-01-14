'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge
She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram.
"My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."
The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely, walked into the frame, only to walk straight back out once she realized what was happening.
"Truely wanted no parts of moms social media shenanigans 😂," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Truely in the back like nope."
Other fans pointed out how happy they were to see the former sister wife enjoying her life over a year after leaving her ex-husband, Kody, following more than 25 years of marriage.
"Omg I love this.. You have blossomed, You are living your best life and I know so many of us are soo happy we get to witnessed [sic] you finding your wings," one user replied. "You're an inspiration to so many ❤️"
Christine is certainly a fan favorite on the hit TLC show and according to a recent social media update, she isn't going anywhere! The mom-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — confirmed on Wednesday, December 28, that despite packing up and moving from Flagstaff, Ariz., to Utah, she is still going to be featured on the show.
"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she explained from the basement of her new Utah home. "No worries, everybody."
"Forget Sister Wives," one user joked in the comments section. "I want a Christine and Janelle spin-off. Kody and Robyn can get real jobs and then we will know what the Nanny does lmfao."
Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.