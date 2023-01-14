'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge

Christine is certainly a fan favorite on the hit TLC show and according to a recent social media update, she isn't going anywhere! The mom-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — confirmed on Wednesday, December 28, that despite packing up and moving from Flagstaff, Ariz., to Utah, she is still going to be featured on the show.

"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she explained from the basement of her new Utah home. "No worries, everybody."

"Forget Sister Wives," one user joked in the comments section. "I want a Christine and Janelle spin-off. Kody and Robyn can get real jobs and then we will know what the Nanny does lmfao."