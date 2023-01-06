OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christine Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Christine Brown Trolls Herself For Looking 'Like A Frickin' Polygamist' With New Hairstyle

christine sw pp
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram
By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Christine Brown is getting the last laugh after leaving her polygamous family.

The Sister Wives star took a jab at her former lifestyle while trying a new hairstyle, taking to Instagram to show off her new do.

Article continues below advertisement
christine sw
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram

"I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle," said the 50-year-old as she showed off her locks, with the front pieces pulled back with bobby pins via her Instagram Story. "Everyone else looks cute with it, but I look like a frickin’ polygamist."

HOW 'SISTER WIVES' STARS MERI, CHRISTINE & JANELLE BROWN COULD EARN MILLIONS FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT

"It’s anger making," she jokingly added in her Thursday, November 5, upload.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star's subtle shade towards the life she left behind comes more than one year after she announced she was leaving Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine shared in a statement at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former flames spiritually wed in 1994, making Christine Kody's third wife.

christine sw
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Christine was the first of Kody's partners to leave him, with Janelle following in her footsteps one year later.

Kody's second wife confirmed she left Kody during Sister Wives: One on One, which aired last month. "We’ve been separated for several months," Janelle spilled during the tell-all, with Kody doubling down: "Yes, we are separated."

"Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me," the patriarch confessed in the candid conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN CONFESSES SHE 'DISLIKES' HER FATHER KODY 'A BIT' WHILE REWATCHING THE SHOW

The father-of-18 also revealed during Sister Wives: One on One that he didn't consider himself married to first wife Meri, making Robyn Kody's only remaining wife.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite the demise of their relationship playing out on Sister Wives over the years, Meri has refused to throw in the towel, sharing in her own talk with Sukanya that Kody didn't give her a say in dubbing their marriage over.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.