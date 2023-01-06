Christine Brown Trolls Herself For Looking 'Like A Frickin' Polygamist' With New Hairstyle

The reality star's subtle shade towards the life she left behind comes more than one year after she announced she was leaving Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine shared in a statement at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former flames spiritually wed in 1994, making Christine Kody's third wife.