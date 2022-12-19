OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meri Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Getting Back Together With Ex Meri After She Made Him Rice Krispies Treats

kody brown almost reconciled with meri after she baked rice krispies treats pp
Source: @tlc/instagram; @therealmeribrown/instagram
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kody Brown almost got back together with now ex Meri Brown. During the first part of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, December 18, the patriarch admitted there was a time when he thought about rekindling his broken relationship with his first wife after she made a small gesture to show how much she still cared about him.

Article continues below advertisement
kody brown almost reconciled with meri after she baked rice krispies treats
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"I was trying to reconcile with Meri," Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan. "And Meri gave me this really cool birthday present, and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri."

SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT, SPILLS SOURCE

Article continues below advertisement

When Krishnan further questioned the father-of-18 about what the "very cool" gift was, Kody blushed and stammered before shockingly divulging it was nothing but a bag of rice crispy treats. "She put a bag full of them, one for every year of our marriage," he explained.

"She even included the bad years, the ones where I was like we're basically not really married and the expression was sweet and the mood that I was in was the right mood to try and think about reconciliation," he continued.

kody brown almost reconciled with meri after she baked rice krispies treats
Source: @tlc/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her," Kody continued of his sudden change of heart. "I was willing to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN CLAIMS SHE'S THRIVING AFTER DEFENDING HER CRUMBLING MARRIAGE WITH KODY

kody brown almost reconciled with meri after she baked rice krispies treats
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Kody and Meri, who share Leon Brown, 27, have navigated a rocky relationship for years — especially after the LuLaRoe saleswoman was catfished after getting close to someone online. As OK! previously reported, the 53-year-old was the one to end the spiritual union.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” Meri explained of Kody's choice to end things. “He just made the decision.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kody is now only legally and spiritually married to Robyn, after Janelle and Christine both ended their marriages to him. The second wife revealed in the sit-down special that she and her husband are officially separated, while his third wife announced last year that the two were divorcing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.