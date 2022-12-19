Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Getting Back Together With Ex Meri After She Made Him Rice Krispies Treats
Kody Brown almost got back together with now ex Meri Brown. During the first part of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, December 18, the patriarch admitted there was a time when he thought about rekindling his broken relationship with his first wife after she made a small gesture to show how much she still cared about him.
"I was trying to reconcile with Meri," Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan. "And Meri gave me this really cool birthday present, and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri."
When Krishnan further questioned the father-of-18 about what the "very cool" gift was, Kody blushed and stammered before shockingly divulging it was nothing but a bag of rice crispy treats. "She put a bag full of them, one for every year of our marriage," he explained.
"She even included the bad years, the ones where I was like we're basically not really married and the expression was sweet and the mood that I was in was the right mood to try and think about reconciliation," he continued.
"I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her," Kody continued of his sudden change of heart. "I was willing to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore."
Kody and Meri, who share Leon Brown, 27, have navigated a rocky relationship for years — especially after the LuLaRoe saleswoman was catfished after getting close to someone online. As OK! previously reported, the 53-year-old was the one to end the spiritual union.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” Meri explained of Kody's choice to end things. “He just made the decision.”
Kody is now only legally and spiritually married to Robyn, after Janelle and Christine both ended their marriages to him. The second wife revealed in the sit-down special that she and her husband are officially separated, while his third wife announced last year that the two were divorcing.