Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Doesn't Like Robyn 'As A Person'
Ouch. Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn didn't mince words when she weighed in on Season 17 of Sister Wives.
After watching some of the episodes back, the 21-year-old — whose parents' split was the focal point of the latest season — admitted she wasn't fond of Kody's fourth and only remaining wife, Robyn.
“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” Gwendlyn said on her self-titled YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 21. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”
Gwendlyn revealed that none of Kody's 18 children rewatch the episodes because of how real their situations are, however, she pointed out, “Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure.”
The September premiere of Season 17 began with Christine discussing her November 2021 decision to leave Kody following more than 25 years of marriage.
“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mother-of-six said in a September episode, referring to Robyn. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”
Meanwhile, Robyn wasn't happy with Christine's shade, saying: "This isn’t a new complaint that Kody favors me."
As the season continued, it became more clear to Christine's fellow sister wives that she was pulling away from not only the Brown patriarch, but the rest of the ladies as well.
“Are you in a place where you just want to go do your thing, and those of the kids that [you] have a relationship with, you’ll spend time with them?” Robyn asked Christine in a heated discussion during a November episode. “And the rest of us, that maybe you don’t have a great relationship with, do we just need to, like, give you your space? Are you interested in some sort of a, like, trying to work stuff out maybe from the past how many years?”
While Christine was the first to leave Kody, her fellow sister wives weren't far behind. During part one of Sister Wives: One on One, which aired Sunday, December 18, Janelle revealed she had been separated from Kody for months.
And while Meri has remained by Kody's side despite their deteriorating relationship over the years, he made it clear that he has no desire to continue any kind of a relationship with his first wife.
"I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” he said during the special, adding, “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me."
Meri was left shocked by his final rejection, admitting she had no say in their split.