'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares How 'Proud' She Is Of Daughter Aspyn At High Tea Birthday Bash
Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed over daughter Aspyn in a high tea themed birthday post.
On Thursday, March 16, the mom-of-six shared a photo of herself with daughters, Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, and Ysabel, 19, as well as Aspyn’s husband, Mitch Thompson, 27. The group was adorably dressed up for the fancy occasion, with Christine sporting a large white hat.
“Had a lovely time during High Tea to celebrate Aspyn’s birthday. She’s such an amazing strong and independent woman. I’m so proud of everything she’s accomplished. I love sharing in her life moments,” she wrote alongside the snap.
The reality TV star included the hashtags, “#familytime #ifeelfancy #lovethislife #beingpresentinthemoment #blessed.”
The 50-year-old uploaded a video of herself and Ysabel playing around while she giggled and ate whipped cream out of a wine glass.
Fans took to the comments in support of the former polygamist, with one writing, “Christine ur killing the game❤️,” while another added, “You’re such a good mom. Big fan of you and the kids you’ve raised.”
Mykelti also shared a message for her sister’s birthday on Instagram.
"Nope I don't know how to pose normally but that's besides the point HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST SISTER," she wrote alongside some silly snaps of herself and Aspyn struggling to model for the camera.
Aspyn wasn't the only person Christine gushed over recently. As OK! previously reported, on Monday, March 13, she posted a photo sharing her love for boyfriend David Woolley.
"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life. He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen," the former wife of Kody Brown captioned her upload.
Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and began dating David in late 2022.
The pair went Instagram official with their relationship this past Valentine's Day and have since flooded social media with their love for each other, from referring to each other as "soulmates" to using the nicknames "my king" and "my queen."