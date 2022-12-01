Ready To Wed! 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged To Girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz

One of the Sister Wives stars' offspring is ready to walk down the aisle! Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn is engaged to her girlfriend of eight months, Beatriz Queiroz.

"I’m engaged!! 💍💚," the 21-year-old wrote in a Wednesday, November 30, Instagram post announcing the happy news, alongside photos of the snowy outdoor proposal.

MERI BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'IN LOVE' WITH ALL THINGS 'CURRENTLY PRESENT' IN HER LIFE AFTER SHAMING CHRISTINE FOR LEAVING POLYGAMOUS FAMILY