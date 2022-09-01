Christine Brown Smiles From Ear to Ear After Blasting Her Ex-Husband Kody

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLIT

OK! previously reported the Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City after having a spiritual divorce with the reality television patriarch.

"We got here [Salt Lake City] and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home," she explained. "It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful."