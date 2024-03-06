Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Was 'Still Estranged' From His Dad Before His Tragic Death: 'Kody Pushed His Family Away for a Long Time'

Garrison was confirmed dead on on Tuesday, March 5, after reportedly suffering from mental health and alcohol abuse issues. Janelle and Kody announced the heartbreaking news with a statement shared to social media.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!