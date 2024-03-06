OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Garrison Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Was 'Still Estranged' From His Dad Before His Tragic Death: 'Kody Pushed His Family Away for a Long Time'

kody brown estranged from son garrison ok
Source: mega;@robertthebrown/instagram
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was not on speaking terms with his father, Kody, when he tragically passed away.

The 25-year-old was found dead at his Arizona home by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, on Tuesday, March 5. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement
garrison brown roommate tells police sister wives star appeared fine ok
Source: @robertthebrown/instagram

Garrison Brown died is believed to have died between the night of March 4 and the morning of March 5.

Garrison has been featured on the popular TLC show since the 2010 premiere when he was only 12 years old. His most recent storylines over the past few seasons primarily revolved around his and Gabriel's strained relationships with their father during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were still estranged and sadly, never made up before Garrison died," a family source explained to a news outlet this week. "I don't think they had even spoken since Covid times."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives janelle brown son garrison dead suspected suicide ok
Source: @robertthebrown/instagram

Garrison was 25 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know for a fact there was no buddy/buddy hangout or friendship," the source continued. "Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other. From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera."

"Kody pushed his family away for a very long time," the source added. "These two boys have been the forefront of the pain."

Article continues below advertisement
janellebrownson garrison died estranged with father kody
Source: @jenellebrown117/instagram

Garrison had a difficult relationship with his father prior to his death.

MORE ON:
Garrison Brown
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Gabe was driven to tears over the state of his broken bond with his father in a prior episode of Sister Wives.

"Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall," he shared October 8, 2023, episode of Sister Wives. "And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us."

Article continues below advertisement
garrison brown roommate tells police sister wives star appeared fine ok
Source: @robertthebrown/instagram

Garrison was an avid cat lover.

Article continues below advertisement

Garrison was confirmed dead on on Tuesday, March 5, after reportedly suffering from mental health and alcohol abuse issues. Janelle and Kody announced the heartbreaking news with a statement shared to social media.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The family source spoke with The Sun about Garrison's relationship with Kody at the time of his death.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.