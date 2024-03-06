Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Was 'Still Estranged' From His Dad Before His Tragic Death: 'Kody Pushed His Family Away for a Long Time'
Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was not on speaking terms with his father, Kody, when he tragically passed away.
The 25-year-old was found dead at his Arizona home by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, on Tuesday, March 5. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Garrison has been featured on the popular TLC show since the 2010 premiere when he was only 12 years old. His most recent storylines over the past few seasons primarily revolved around his and Gabriel's strained relationships with their father during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They were still estranged and sadly, never made up before Garrison died," a family source explained to a news outlet this week. "I don't think they had even spoken since Covid times."
"I know for a fact there was no buddy/buddy hangout or friendship," the source continued. "Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other. From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera."
"Kody pushed his family away for a very long time," the source added. "These two boys have been the forefront of the pain."
As OK! previously reported, Gabe was driven to tears over the state of his broken bond with his father in a prior episode of Sister Wives.
"Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall," he shared October 8, 2023, episode of Sister Wives. "And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us."
Garrison was confirmed dead on on Tuesday, March 5, after reportedly suffering from mental health and alcohol abuse issues. Janelle and Kody announced the heartbreaking news with a statement shared to social media.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
