New Details Emerge: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Sent Strange Text to Group Chat Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

The mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — told authorities Garrison also sent a strange text message to a group of people that they work with that read: "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

Garrison stopped responding to his mom's text messages, and a few minutes later, Janelle reached out to others to check in with him and make sure that he was alright. This resulted in his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, going to the former National Guard member's home the following morning.