New Details Emerge: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Sent Strange Text to Group Chat Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life
Robert Garrison Brown was actively texting family members and friends shortly before his death.
A police report obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the 25-year-old had been messaging his mother, Janelle Brown, between 8:34 and 8:39 p.m. on Monday night, March 4.
The mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — told authorities Garrison also sent a strange text message to a group of people that they work with that read: "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."
Garrison stopped responding to his mom's text messages, and a few minutes later, Janelle reached out to others to check in with him and make sure that he was alright. This resulted in his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, going to the former National Guard member's home the following morning.
"Gabe indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse. However, Gabe believed Garrison had been doing better since he had started a new job at Flagstaff Medical Center," the report read.
When the 22-year-old arrived at the scene to check on his older brother, he found the bedroom door unlocked. Upon entry, he discovered Garrison sitting upright in his bed with a bloody nose. Gabe attempted to wake him up, but immediately realized that the injuries were significantly worse than he'd realized. He quickly noticed the gun in his brother's lap and called 911.
Garrison was later pronounced dead. Police stated his cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle and Kody released a statement confirming their son's tragic passing on Tuesday, March 5.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
A source revealed Janelle is "angry and numb" after hearing the shocking news.
"She's definitely not processed this at all. She doesn't even know which end's up," the source continued. "She's very angry right now... She's not a crier or an emotional person. Takes a lot to get her to break. So, I think right now she's going to go, like, 'What the heck happened? What did I do wrong?'"
"This family is extremely broken and tortured, and it's very painful for many of them," the source noted.