'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Plans To Change Her Last Name After Slamming Dad Kody For 'Cowardly' Behavior

Source: gwyndlybrown/instagram;tlc
Mar. 15 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Gwendlyn Brown revealed she will be officially changing her surname after tying the knot with her longtime girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz.

In a YouTube video celebrating hitting 100,000 followers on the popular vlogging platform, Gwendlyn unboxed her plaque congratulating her on the incredible milestone.

sister wives gwendlyn brown reveals plastic surgery
Source: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

"Beatriz, this is like the thing that she was looking forward to the most with the YouTube [channel], she was like 'I want that plaque so bad,'" the 21-year-old explained in the video.

"So, the plaque finally came in," she continued. "It's addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon I had a label on the name tag that says 'for Gwendlyn Queiroz.'"

gwendlyn brown beams next to fiancee beatriz queiroz
Source: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Sister Wives fans later took to Reddit to discuss her reasoning behind the name change, speculating it may have to do with her on-and-off rocky relationship with her father.

One user suggested she simply wanted to "ditch Kody's name" while another added, "I would change my name if Kody was my dad tbh."

"I feel like Kody is the kind of dad who would get real offended when his daughter chose to reject his very special name," a third replied. "Like a kick to the kidneys," they joked, referencing one of the father-of-18's dramatic declarations from this past season.

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Gwendlyn has repeatedly called the Brown family patriarch out for his bad behavior throughout her rewatch of the hit TLC show. Aside from accusing him of being manipulative to Meri and physically abusive to her as a child, she also claimed he'd been "cowardly" in the handling of his relationships with former wives and hinted that many of his beliefs were sexist.

"I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse," she said after being asked if she believed her dad was a misogynist. "Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."

Source: OK!

