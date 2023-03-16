'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Plans To Change Her Last Name After Slamming Dad Kody For 'Cowardly' Behavior

As OK! previously reported, Gwendlyn has repeatedly called the Brown family patriarch out for his bad behavior throughout her rewatch of the hit TLC show. Aside from accusing him of being manipulative to Meri and physically abusive to her as a child, she also claimed he'd been "cowardly" in the handling of his relationships with former wives and hinted that many of his beliefs were sexist.

"I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse," she said after being asked if she believed her dad was a misogynist. "Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."