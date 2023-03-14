'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody For Being 'Cowardly' In His Former Marriage To Christine, Says There Were 'Double Standards' Amongst His Exes
Gwendlyn Brown didn't hold back while discussing how she really feels about the way her dad, Kody Brown, treated her mom, Christine Brown, throughout their former marriage.
The Sister Wives offspring shared a YouTube reaction video on Saturday, March 11, where she watched a past episode of the TLC hit and made telling comments about how things ended between her parents.
In the episode Gwendlyn viewed, the patriarch admitted he had been "a little cowardly" in his relationship with the 50-year-old, saying, "Maybe I should have told her that I didn't like her, but what I didn't do was I didn't quit."
"I think it's more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don't love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak," the 21-year-old said of Kody.
In another interesting moment in which Kody said Christine should not embrace her independence, Gwendlyn called him out, noting, "What's she supposed to do if she's not independent? He has three other wives. What's she supposed to do? Just sit in the corner and braid her hair?"
The blonde star also said that she felt there were "a lot of double standards" between her mother's relationship with Kody and that with his ex-wives Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and his only current spouse, Robyn Brown.
When a fan asked Gwendlyn if she believed her father was a "massive misogynist," she candidly spilled, "I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck."
"I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse. You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think," she continued. "Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."
Kody and Christine announced their divorce after 25 years together in the fall of 2021. In February, the matriarch announced she met her "soulmate," Utah construction executive David Wooley.
"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," Christine gushed in a Valentine's Day Instagram post. "I never dreamed I could find a love like this."