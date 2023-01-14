'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals Which Plastic Surgery Procedure She's 'So Grateful' Mom Christine Paid For

Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown took to social media to reveal details of a major plastic surgery procedure she had done last year, despite struggling with her insurance company for payment options.

The 21-year-old shared on Thursday, January 12, she'd gotten a breast reduction in July 2022 that helped her to go from a size G bra to around a C, noting she would have wanted them "even smaller" if she had the option.