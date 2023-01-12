REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Addresses Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody & Stepsister Aurora
Gwendlyn Brown is putting the rumors to rest about her dad Kody and stepsister Aurora.
The 21-year-old addressed the wild claim in question in her YouTube recap, posted Wednesday, January 11, of a past episode of Sister Wives. While answering fan questions, the daughter of Kody and his ex-wife Christine Brown looked shocked while reading the first message, saying, "Oh god! OK."
The fan asked whether the photo circulating on the internet of Kody allegedly "making out" with his stepdaughter, Aurora, was real.
"No, my father does not kiss his children like that," Gwendlyn insisted. "Obviously as kids we give him a little smooch because we're children, but no, not at all. I'm so sorry you were tricked to thinking that. That's horrifying."
Aurora is the 19-year-old daughter of Robyn Brown, Kody's only remaining wife, and her ex David Jessop. The patriarch legally adopted Aurora, along with the two other children Robyn has from her previous relationship, after legally marrying his fourth wife in 2014.
Aside from setting the record straight on the social media platform, Gwendlyn has used her YouTube channel to weigh in on her family drama, having watched episodes of Season 17.
Not mincing words, Gwendlyn recently gave her candid take on Robyn, admitting in a past recap: "I don't really like her as a person. Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."
Meanwhile, Gwendlyn also admitted in a recap video that she disliked her dad for "a bit" while watching the episodes back.
"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she revealed in late December 2022. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."
"But when I watch the episodes. I do tend to dislike him a little bit," Gwendlyn continued to admit. "I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody. He's still my dad and he's still kind to me."
Season 17 of the TLC series saw nearly all of Kody's relationships with his wives crumble after Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the father-of-18 after more than 25 years together.
Janelle, Kody's second wife, followed in Christine's lead shortly after, confirming on the Sister Wives: One-on-One special that she and her former husband had been separated for months. And after Kody revealed during the special that he didn't consider himself married to Meri anymore, the former flame released a joint statement earlier this week confirming their split.