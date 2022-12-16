Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Majorly Trolls Parents Kody & Christine Over Split

“When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, quipped in an Instagram Story alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. "Verified b**ches."

SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT, SPILLS SOURCE

The Sister Wives star made light of her parents' situation following Christine's November 2021 announcement that read, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”