Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'Made It Clear' To Kody That She Is 'Enjoying Her Life' Without Him, Patriarch Confesses
Janelle and Kody Brown finally put the rumors about their relationship to bed, confirming they are in fact over.
In the first look at the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special, set to air on Sunday, December 18, Janelle, 53, and Kody, 53, addressed where they stand after Sister Wives fans watched their relationship deteriorate throughout Season 17.
"I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other say, 'Really?'" Janelle recalled of the former couple's dynamic. "We’ve been separated for several months."
When directly asked by Sukanya Krishnan whether he and Janelle are over, he also confirmed: "Yes, we are separated."
The patriarch — who remains legally married to Robyn and spiritually married to Meri — added in the clip, which was released after the season finale on Sunday, December 11, "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me."
Janelle, who shares her six children with Kody, is the second of Kody's wives to leave within the past two years after Christine announced in November 2021 that she and the father-of-18 split.
Christine weighed in on her pal's relationship with their ex-husband in the special's first look, saying, "For Janelle, I think that she's frustrated, and she's so hurt. That man that she's married to, she realized, that he's totally different, and she's different too."
Kody wed Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year.
The latest season of Sister Wives has revolved around the aftermath of Christine's decision to leave their polygamous family, with Janelle remaining stuck in the middle of the single reality star and Kody, Robyn and Meri.
Though his remaining wives expressed their own upset with the 51-year-old's bombshell decision, Janelle bonded with Christine over the fact that their kids and own happiness come first.
During the Sunday finale — during which Kody admitted at one point, "It’s been a bit of a civil war. The whole family in a way."— Janelle was seen ultimately choosing her offspring, having felt that her children were not "welcome" to the holiday festivities.
"To be honest with you, I really don’t know if I want to do the work. It feels like I’m being forced to choose between my children and this group," Janelle candidly told Meri, Robyn and Kody.
Despite Kody insisting everyone in their unconventional family will be included for the holidays, Janelle casted her doubt, as he previously told her that her sons Gabriel and Garrison had to apologize for their past behavior if they wanted to do anything with the family. (Janelle's sons were allegedly mean to Kody's fourth wife and pushed back on Kody's strict COVID-19 protocols.)
"At the end of the day, I think I’d rather be with my kids. [And] you’re getting upset with me," Janelle told her spouse, before confessing to the group, "There’s a strong pull to just run away and do the easy thing."