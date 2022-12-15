Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Questioning' Her Marriage To Kody After Christine & Janelle's Exit, Spills Source
Say it ain't so! After Christine and Janelle Brown left Kody following more than 25 years together, respectively, Robyn is likely having second thoughts about sticking around herself.
While Kody remains happy in one of this two remaining marriages, his fourth wife — dubbed his "favorite" by Sister Wives fans — isn't feeling so stable in their union anymore.
"It's all a mess," a source spilled to a news publication. "Kody is happy with Robyn and that’s what he’s concentrating on, but who knows how long that will ultimately last?"
FEELING HERSELF! JANELLE BROWN GUSHES OVER WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY AFTER LEAVING KODY: '2023 IS MY YEAR'
And while “Robyn seems to be happy with him" and is "fine with the wives exiting," the insider candidly said, "there’s no way that she’s not questioning her relationship with Kody."
Ever since Christine announced she left Kody in November 2021 and Janelle confirmed she too split from the patriarch this month, the "Brown household is like a house of cards, perpetually on the verge of crumbling," explained the source.
Following months of speculation that Janelle followed in Christine's footsteps, she finally confirmed the status of their relationship in the first look at the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special, set to air on Sunday, December 18.
"We’ve been separated for several months," she revealed in the teaser, which aired after the Season 17 finale on Sunday, December 11.
Kody echoed, "Yes, we are separated," pointing out: "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me."
Another insider also spilled to the publication that the father-of-18 is "embarrassed" that Christine, 50, and Janelle, 53, ditched him, however, he is "not that shocked" about their splits. In fact, Kody even "admitted that their version of polygamy was dysfunctional."
Fans of the TLC series watched Kody's relationships crumble throughout Season 17, with many suspecting that Meri may also be out the door soon.
AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER WIVES' STARS CHRISTINE & ROBYN BROWN REUNITE FOR THE BIRTH OF MYKELTI PADRON'S TWIN BOYS
"It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she bolted, but for some strange reason she’s still loyal to him," the source spilled to the news outlet. "They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever."
Kody legally married Meri in 1991, but they divorced in 2014 so the former could legally wed Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Kody spiritually married Janelle in 1993, with Christine joining the family the following year.