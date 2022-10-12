'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Meri's pricey offer comes after fans saw Kody Brown suggest that she move into her inn during the Sunday, October 9, episode of Sister Wives. As Meri discussed what to do with the residence after she closed the property down following the death of her mom, Kody offered that she make it her full-time home, a suggestion that didn't land well with his first wife.

"Kody actually said to me the other day — he said, 'Why don't you just move up there?' So I'm like, 'Uhh, that was not my intention,'" Meri said on the episode. "I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'"