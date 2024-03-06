'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Saved Elderly Cat From Euthanasia Days Before His Tragic Death
Sister Wives star Garrison Brown rescued a near-elderly cat from an animal shelter mere days before he was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home.
On Wednesday, February 28, Janelle and Kody Brown's pet-loving 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off the newest addition to his family — a gray cat called Ms. Buttons.
"She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia," Garrison wrote at the time. "But my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady."
Garrison — born Robert Garrison Brown — was known for sharing adorable snapshots of his cats on social media — including one named Catthew and another called Patches O'Houlihan — and reportedly worked with a local rescue.
Grief-stricken fans in the comments section praised the young man for his act of kindness before his shocking passing.
One user penned, "Rest in peace Garrison. Absolutely heartbreaking. Thank you for saving this kitty before you left. Heaven just gained an Angel," and another added, "If anyone knows what cat rescue organization Garrison worked with, please share the name so we can all donate in his honor."
- Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions
- Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Adopts A Cat To Fill Empty New House After Dad Kody Brown Suggests Kicking Him Out Over COVID-19 Feud
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gushes About How 'Excited' She Is To Build On Coyote Pass Property Squashing Rumors She's Leaving Arizona
As OK! previously reported, Garrison's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 5, by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22. Flagstaff police said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and "no foul play" was suspected.
The case investigation is still ongoing.
His mother, Janelle, also confirmed her son's death in a heartbreaking tribute to the late military veteran.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she captioned two photos of the late television personality. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Both Kody and Meri shared a similar post and photos to their social media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sister Wives Season 1 premiered in September 2010, when Garrison was only 12 years old. He was regularly featured on the hit TLC series throughout his childhood, and appeared on the show on and off after joining the National Guard in 2015.