'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Saved Elderly Cat From Euthanasia Days Before His Tragic Death

His mother, Janelle, also confirmed her son's death in a heartbreaking tribute to the late military veteran.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she captioned two photos of the late television personality. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Both Kody and Meri shared a similar post and photos to their social media.

