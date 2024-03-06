OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Saved Elderly Cat From Euthanasia Days Before His Tragic Death

mixcollage mar pm
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram; @janellebrown/Instagram
Mar. 5 2024, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown rescued a near-elderly cat from an animal shelter mere days before he was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home.

On Wednesday, February 28, Janelle and Kody Brown's pet-loving 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off the newest addition to his family — a gray cat called Ms. Buttons.

sister wives janelle brown son garrison saved elderly cat before death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison adopted Ms. Buttons in February.

"She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia," Garrison wrote at the time. "But my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady."

Garrison — born Robert Garrison Brown — was known for sharing adorable snapshots of his cats on social media — including one named Catthew and another called Patches O'Houlihan — and reportedly worked with a local rescue.

sister wives janelle brown son garrison saved elderly cat before death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison was an outspoken cat-lover.

Grief-stricken fans in the comments section praised the young man for his act of kindness before his shocking passing.

One user penned, "Rest in peace Garrison. Absolutely heartbreaking. Thank you for saving this kitty before you left. Heaven just gained an Angel," and another added, "If anyone knows what cat rescue organization Garrison worked with, please share the name so we can all donate in his honor."

sister wives janelle brown son garrison saved elderly cat before death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison regularly shared photos of his kitties on social media.

As OK! previously reported, Garrison's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 5, by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22. Flagstaff police said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and "no foul play" was suspected.

The case investigation is still ongoing.

sister wives janelle brown son garrison dead suspected suicide
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison posing with his mother, Janelle, and several of his siblings.

His mother, Janelle, also confirmed her son's death in a heartbreaking tribute to the late military veteran.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she captioned two photos of the late television personality. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Both Kody and Meri shared a similar post and photos to their social media.

Source: OK!

Sister Wives Season 1 premiered in September 2010, when Garrison was only 12 years old. He was regularly featured on the hit TLC series throughout his childhood, and appeared on the show on and off after joining the National Guard in 2015.

