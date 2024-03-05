'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals She Had 'Tiny Lump' Removed From Her Lip 3 Years After Cancer Scare

"Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked," she captioned an Instagram selfie that showed off her stitches. "Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen. I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am."

"I go in annually to have a head to toe check," she continued. "Yes, it’s a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy. And yes, there is a small amount of discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it."