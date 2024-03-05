'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals She Had 'Tiny Lump' Removed From Her Lip 3 Years After Cancer Scare
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown used her platform to raise awareness about potential signs of skin cancer.
Nearly three years after the reality television personality had a basal cell carcinoma removed in 2021, the mother-of-six — who shares kids Logan, Madison, Garrison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown —— revealed she had two "pre-cancerous spots frozen" and a "tiny lump" removed from her lip.
"Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked," she captioned an Instagram selfie that showed off her stitches. "Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen. I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am."
"I go in annually to have a head to toe check," she continued. "Yes, it’s a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy. And yes, there is a small amount of discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it."
"This is a great reminder," one fan gushed, and a second chimed in, "I work in a skin cancer clinic specifically for this. Thank you for using your platform to inform others as I see what people lose everyday because of skin cancer."
Several other followers asked her what the spots and lump looked like and how they would be able to tell if they needed to get their own minor blemishes checked.
"This time one was a small," Janelle replied. "Like less than penny size flaky skin on the bridge of my nose and a slightly pink/red spot on temple. It looked like had broken a small blood vessel under my skin and it never healed."
As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old candidly spoke out about her basal cell carcinoma diagnosis during the COVID pandemic, noting that she had "started to see what looked like a scar develop in an area on my lip where all of my cold sores for the past two decades have erupted."
Although she initially thought it was another cold sore, it never formed. Instead, Janelle shared that it grew to a point where she attempted to treat it with a cream for scarring. When that didn't work, she eventually got it checked by a doctor and was fortunately able to have it removed.