'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Declares He Doesn't 'Want To See' Christine 'Ever Again' In New Sneak Peek
Kody Brown shared some harsh feelings he had for his ex-wife, Christine Brown, in a sneak peek for the Sunday, November 20, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.
As the Brown family got together at Christine's former Arizona property for a final goodbye before she moved to Utah, the father-of-18 admitted he felt insulted by the gathering.
"There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work that I've done for our family to come here to sort of have this family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me. Way off the charts," the 53-year-old confessed. "It's not even right. It feels so demeaning."
"I'm in sort of this weird place where I'm like thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again," he added. "I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this."
"I don't want to sit and be in this place again," 'he continued. "I don't want to deal with this at all."
But it wasn't only Kody who had an issue with the painful family meeting. Christine's 26-year-old daughter, Mykelti, called the energy "awkward," "weird" and "intense."
"Nobody really wants to be here," she continued. "Dad doesn't want to be here, Robyn Brown doesn't want to be here, mom doesn't want to be here ... It's uncomfortable."
Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and later welcomed six children — Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and 12-year-old Truely.
However, in November 2021, Christine announced she had decided to part ways with the Brown family patriarch and move from Arizona to Utah to be closer her older daughters.
"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote to her Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."