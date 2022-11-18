'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Declares He Doesn't 'Want To See' Christine 'Ever Again' In New Sneak Peek

"There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work that I've done for our family to come here to sort of have this family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me. Way off the charts," the 53-year-old confessed. "It's not even right. It feels so demeaning."

KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'

"I'm in sort of this weird place where I'm like thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again," he added. "I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this."