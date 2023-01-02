'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Calls Marriage To Meri A 'Storm' Following Official Split: 'It Was A Hard Relationship From The Beginning'
Kody Brown felt his marriage to Meri Brown was doomed from the start.
During the Sunday, January 1, episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the patriarch revealed he knew in the early days of his relationship with his first wife that they may not have been destined to live happily ever after.
"I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning," Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan of the start of their 30-year union, adding that issues arose even before Janelle Brown joined the family.
"We [were] bringing more people into a problem," he said of their polygamous life. "I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating."
"And then we bring Christine [Brown] in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual," Kody continued. "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."
As for Meri, her warm feelings toward her former spouse have still lingered, despite Kody's harsh words about their years together. "We have a lot of history and I love him," the 52-year-old stated during the sit-down.
"He has chosen not to love me and not to want a relationship with me and so far, as to consider himself not married to me. So I think that's what we're sitting with," she sadly noted of the demise of their romance.
During part one of the special, the 53-year-old confessed he does not see himself as Meri's husband and suggested she should move on with her life. "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” Kody revealed, to which Meri reacted, telling Krishnan, "I have never heard him say that to me."
“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody, who shares 27-year-old child Leon Brown with Meri, made clear.