'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Calls Marriage To Meri A 'Storm' Following Official Split: 'It Was A Hard Relationship From The Beginning'

"We [were] bringing more people into a problem," he said of their polygamous life. "I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating."

"And then we bring Christine [Brown] in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual," Kody continued. "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."