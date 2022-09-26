Kody Brown Looks Visibly Upset After Ex 'Independent Woman' Christine Snubs 27th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like reality has hit Kody Brown quite hard. During the Sunday, September 25, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch began to really see how unhappy now-ex-wife Christine was in their marriage.
The TLC episode was filmed when the former flames would have been celebrating 27 years together, though the 50-year-old opted out of marking what was supposed to be a special day.
"For my anniversary I’m not going to pretend," Christine told cameras, adding that she is going to Utah to prepare for their daughter Mykelti's home birth. Reflecting on her relationship to Kody on what would be their anniversary, she told the cameras: “I don’t consider myself married to him anymore."
'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN REFLECTS ON THE END OF HER 'SPIRITUAL MARRIAGE' WITH KODY
Since the two "never had a legal marriage," Christine candidly said she didn’t know at "what point our marriage is technically over because there was no real marriage contract."
Kody was clearly taken aback that his reality star wife didn't want to post something online to celebrate, saying during the episode of their impending split. "It’s the first time [that] I’ve actually been able to go, 'Wow, she’s serious about this.'"
"I think I want to keep testing it though," Kody said, seemingly referring to whether Christine was really going to leave their polygamous life behind. (Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody.)
Meanwhile, Christine made it clear that she was all but done with their relationship, admitting she no longer wears a wedding band, calling it a "noose" after their break up.
The coparents, who share six children, continued to butt heads throughout the episode. At one point, Kody and his four wives, including Robyn, Meri and Janelle, were discussing their new COVID-19 rules amid the pandemic via Zoom when he took issue with Christine's apparent attempt at controlling the call.
"We're having this meeting, but it seems like she’s actually trying to run our meeting,” Kody said of Christine. “She’s trying to take charge of it."
BONUS MOM! 'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN SPLURGES ON FANCY DINNER OUT WITH JANELLE'S SON HUNTER
“She’s getting kind of independent woman now," he added. "There’s literally an attitude of I don’t need you guys anymore."
Kody spiritually married Christine in 1994, making her the third sister wife to join the unconventional family. The dynamic of the ladies majorly shifted when Robyn joined the crew 16 years later, with Kody legally divorcing Meri so he could wed his fourth wife and adopt her children from a previous marriage.
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
Us Weekly reported on the latest Sister Wives episode.