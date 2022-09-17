Bonus Mom! 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Splurges On Fancy Dinner Out With Janelle's Son Hunter

Sister Wives alum Christine Brown left plural marriage and her role as a sister wife when she decided to end her rocky relationship with Kody after more than 25 years — but that doesn't mean she's not still a great mom to the other wives' children.

The mother-of-six took to Instagram to share a few sweet snapshots of herself and Janelle's 25-year-old son, Hunter, as they enjoyed a pricey dinner out.