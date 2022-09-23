Robyn Brown Under Fire For Labeling Fellow Sister Wives 'Messed Up In The Head' For Plural Marriage
Robyn Brown is taking the heat after dubbing her fellow sister wives mentally unwell for the way they choose to live their lives.
In a new sneak peek of the Sunday, September 25, episode of Sister Wives, all four of Kody Brown's wives, including Christine who announced in November 2021 that she was leaving her plural marriage after 25 years, discussed their husband's absence in their lives.
Given that this TLC series was filmed in the middle of the pandemic, when Kody was extremely strict with his unconventional family, Christine and Meri took issue with the way the patriarch divvied up his time.
"To me, he’s not here enough and it’s obvious he doesn’t want to be here, otherwise he would be here," said Christine in the sneak peek. "We’ve had a life without Kody here. It’s been a life without him."
Meri, whose marriage to Kody has all but ended over the course of several years, agreed adding: "It’s hard for him to sit down and focus, I mean he can, for sure, but he’s just high energy."
Kody's first wife added: "We’ve had a lot of different living configurations over the years, and he is always just kind of going everywhere."
On the other hand, Kody's favorite wife, Robyn, sees the situation differently.
"Plural marriage is challenging – it just is. Before Covid, Kody was splitting his time equally," Robyn said before dropping her controversial comment. "I know that when you’re a plural wife you get messed up in your head and you realize you’re not tracking it as well."
Robyn's comment didn't bode well for fans, with one social media user responding: "Robyn talks like she is the expert on plural marriage, out of all the wives she has lived it the least."
“I can’t believe Robin would make the comment you’re just not tracking it as well. No the issue is they are tracking it and they know exactly where he is,” another replied in reference to Robyn's distasteful remark.
Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.
