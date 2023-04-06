'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Is 'Looking To Relocate Back To Vegas' After Failed Relationships
Kody Brown is hoping to pack his bags and move back to Sin City.
According to a source, the Sister Wives star "is really looking to relocate back to Vegas" after deciding that his dream of building on their abandoned Coyote Pass property is "pointless" now that he only has one wife.
"He believed that Coyote Pass was only possible if everyone was included in it," the source explained of the sprawling plot of land where the Brown family once planned to make their home, noting the situation "doesn't make sense anymore."
"The whole point of moving to Arizona was to build a giant home for the family," the source continued, further elaborating that the home he currently resides in with his fourth wife, Robyn, is "very expensive" and it's just "a lot to take on" financially on their own.
"It will be way more affordable to kind of start back over in Vegas," the source added. "So that's kind of what his plan is, but I don't think Robyn wants to do that. She doesn't want to leave her older children."
As OK! previously reported, several of the Brown family kids have confirmed the reason Kody decided to move the family from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in the first place was because Robyn didn't want to be separated from her eldest son, Dayton, who had been accepted to college there just prior to the move.
"We didn't get uprooted for Dayton, we got uprooted for Dad's favorite wife. If Robyn knew how to clip an umbilical cord, Dayton would have been free," Paedon, 24, slammed the mother-of-five in a January interview. "[Dayton said] 'I am free, I am 18, goodbye,' and Robyn said, 'Oh no, we will follow you. We will all follow you.'"
However, that may not be the only trouble on the horizon for Kody and Robyn. Another insider recently spilled the couple is "not doing very well right now" following Kody's respective splits from his other wives.
"He's trying to find every reason to blame Robyn for everything falling apart in his life," the insider spilled at the time. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats. First it was Meri with the catfishing, then it was Christine, then it was Janelle, and now it's Robyn."
The source spoke with The Sun on Kody's alleged plans to move back to Las Vegas.