'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Is 'Looking To Relocate Back To Vegas' After Failed Relationships

"It will be way more affordable to kind of start back over in Vegas," the source added. "So that's kind of what his plan is, but I don't think Robyn wants to do that. She doesn't want to leave her older children."

As OK! previously reported, several of the Brown family kids have confirmed the reason Kody decided to move the family from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in the first place was because Robyn didn't want to be separated from her eldest son, Dayton, who had been accepted to college there just prior to the move.

"We didn't get uprooted for Dayton, we got uprooted for Dad's favorite wife. If Robyn knew how to clip an umbilical cord, Dayton would have been free," Paedon, 24, slammed the mother-of-five in a January interview. "[Dayton said] 'I am free, I am 18, goodbye,' and Robyn said, 'Oh no, we will follow you. We will all follow you.'"