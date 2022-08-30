Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Kody and Christine announced their decision to go their separate ways in November 2021. Prior to their official split, the father-of-eighteen revealed his now-ex put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out.

And as their relationship went from bad to worse, the divide between Kody and Christine appeared to be reverberating into his marriage with Robyn. “I don’t understand anything,” the 53-year-old admits to his youngest wife during a heated exchange where Robyn tells him to put more effort into his relationship with Christine.