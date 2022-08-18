Playing Favorites? 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Launch New Business Venture — Without Meri & Janelle
Kody and Robyn Brown are officially business owners — again! The Sisters Wives stars started their company Dabsark Entertainment, LLC on May 17.
However, the business move reignited rumors that the Brown family patriarch is playing favorites after Kody's other wives, Meri and Janelle, were not named as members.
Although little is known about their latest venture, internet sleuths on Reddit noted that the company's address listed in the paperwork is none other than the Brown's sprawling Coyote Pass property. Some users also speculated on the reasoning behind the odd name.
"Dabsark- Dayton, Aurora, Brianna, Solomon, Ariella, Robyn, Kody," one user wrote in the comment section, referring to Kody and Robyn's children. "Forget the rest of the fam I guess."
"I understand Christine is gone, but what about the rest of the family?" another user wrote. "I cannot believe Janelle & Meri continue to let Kody & Robyn act as a family unit without really including them & their kids."
Kody previously had four wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Robyn, 43, and now ex-wife Christine, 50. As OK! previously reported, in November 2021, Christine announced she had made the decision to leave Kody following more than 25 years of marriage.
The father-of-eighteen is still legally married to Robyn and spiritually married to Janelle, however, he has made it clear while he is also still spiritually married to Meri, there is no hope for rekindling their romantic relationship.
This is far from the first time Kody has sparked rumors that he is ousting the other wives and children from the family in favor of his youngest wife and their shared children.
Despite repeatedly denying he would show preferential treatment to any of his partners, throughout the past 12 years of the hit TLC series, he's appeared to go out of his way to give his most recent wife attention, from leaving Christine in labor so he could steal a kiss with Robyn to spending most of his time with Robyn and their kids during the pandemic.