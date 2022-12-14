Will Meri Brown Be The Next To Spilt From Kody Brown? 'It Wouldn't Surprise Anyone,' Claims 'Sister Wives' Source

Is Meri Brown the next woman to sever ties with Kody Brown? Just days after the patriarch confirmed he and Janelle Brown "separated," an insider close to the Sister Wives stars claimed Meri is pondering following suit.

"It’s no secret that she’s been to hell and back in that relationship. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she bolted, but for some strange reason she’s still loyal to him," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever."