'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Appears To Hint At Kody Split & Abuse Rumors With Cryptic Quote

Paedon led the charge earlier this month during an appearance on celebrity blogger John Yates' YouTube Live session, when he claimed "Meri was not nice" to them as children.

"It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing," he added. "No, we were never safe around her."

Gwendlyn later partially backed up Paedon's controversial comments, noting that Meri "had moments where she was rude and scary" but that she doesn't remember her ever being "physical" with any of them except for Mykelti.