'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Appears To Hint At Kody Split & Abuse Rumors With Cryptic Quote
Sister Wives star Meri Brown appeared to hint at the steady flow of family drama swirling around her in a cryptic social media post.
The 51-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 27, to share a quote from Australian author Daniel Chidiac giving advice on interpreting other people's potentially harmful actions.
"When you finally learn that a persons [sic] behavior has more to do with their internal struggle than it ever did with you...you learn grace," the tweet read.
This comes as several of the Brown family children continue to accuse Meri of being cruel to them growing up. Three of Christine and Kody's kids — Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, and Gwendlyn, 21 — and Janelle and Kody's 27-year-old daughter, Madison, have all alleged that Meri was — at minimum — extremely verbally abusive when they were young.
Paedon led the charge earlier this month during an appearance on celebrity blogger John Yates' YouTube Live session, when he claimed "Meri was not nice" to them as children.
"It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing," he added. "No, we were never safe around her."
Gwendlyn later partially backed up Paedon's controversial comments, noting that Meri "had moments where she was rude and scary" but that she doesn't remember her ever being "physical" with any of them except for Mykelti.
The stream of allegations against their father's first wife surfaced soon after Meri and Kody publicly confirmed their decision to officially end their marriage of more than 30 years.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," the former couple said in a joint statement.
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family," the statement continued. "And we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."
Meri has yet to directly address the abuse allegations.