Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits 'I Have An Emotional Attachment To Christine' As She Tries Kicking Him Out Of Their House
Kody Brown is dragging his feet when it comes to his split from Christine — and he has good reason for doing so.
"Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!" the patriarch confesses in the sneak peak of the Sunday, October 30, episode of Sister Wives. As fans of the TLC series watch Christine and Kody's split play out on the small screen — with the 50-year-old urging the patriarch to pack his belongings — the father-of-18 is seen putting up a fight.
In the preview for the upcoming episode, Christine proposes that she keep her house and Kody keeps all of the land he owns with his three other wives: Meri, Janelle and Robyn, after she decided to leave their plural marriage. Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage.
However, Kody, 53, isn't on board with the plan, considering he could use the money from their home to pay off the unconventional family's property in Coyote Pass in Arizona.
"I assume that what we're doing is splitting all of our assets, the house, the land, everything that we've got. 50/50," he tells cameras. "Which is funny, 'cause she's already sold off some of the stuff that was ours."
While Christine explains that their home is only in her name, Kody points out that is only the case because, "In plural marriage, there's a tendency for the wives to own the assets because if dad goes to jail for cohabitation, they're gonna take all the property."
"Christine's walking away with her money from this house in this deal. She'll be able to buy another house. Janelle can't do anything on Coyote Pass until we pay it off," Kody adds.
As for how Christine sees the situation playing out, she explains, "If you split everything 50/50, that means I get 50 percent of everything that he has — all of his property. That means his and Robyn's house, too, if he wants to go down that road and split it that way, that doesn't make any sense."
Christine concludes, "Let's just make it clean and easy — I get the house, you can have the property."
Another fight Kody tries to put up is refusing to move his belongings from the garage. "If I had not boxed Kody's stuff up, out of my bedroom and moved it to the garage, he would have never gotten to it," Christine says, later adding, "My goal is to get rid of as much stuff as possible and move with less stuff."
Kody then offers up excuses as to why he hasn't gotten his belongings, saying that while "Christine's been hassling me for months to get my stuff out of her garage," he's "busy. I've got work to do, and now she's put this big thing on my plate. I don't know what to do."
Kody then reveals the reason behind his hesitancy. "I have an emotional attachment to this house — yes I do. Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!" he exclaims.
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.