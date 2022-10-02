'What If Everything Works Out': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Her Hope For The Future In Emotional Instagram Post

Hoping for the best! Sister Wives star Meri Brown took to Instagram to share a few inspiring words amid a turbulent phase in her life.

"This moment is just a step in the direction of greatness!" the reality star wrote. "You have greatness inside of you and your moment of pain, your moment of heartbreak, your moment of challenge, is but a moment. Look within, dig deep if you must, because what you need is there. Chin up, you got this!!"